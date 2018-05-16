'We'll see what happens': Donald Trump says US in the dark about threats to cancel Kim Jong-un summit

Donald Trump says the US has not been told North Korea is threatening to cancel his planned summit with Kim Jong-un next month.

"We will see what happens," Mr Trump said when asked about the summit during a meeting with the president of Uzbekistan at the White House.

North Korea threatened to scrap the historic summit next month between the two leaders, saying it has no interest in a "one-sided" affair where the North would have to abandon its nuclear weapons and get nothing in return.

Speaking on Wednesday, the US president said the White House had not been notified about the threat to cancel the summit, planned for June 12 in Singapore. Mr Trump said he will still insist on the North's denuclearisation.

He added: "We haven't seen anything. We haven't heard anything. We will see what happens."