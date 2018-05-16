- ITV Report
England squad announced in unusual fashion by young fans from across the country
The FA has announced the 23-man squad that will follow Gareth Southgate to Russia for this year's Fifa World Cup - by releasing a Youtube video.
The Three Lions squad is one of the youngest England teams ever sent to a major competition and in keeping with youth spirit, the announcement was made by young fans from across the county.
The traditional route of announcing a squad with a press release was abandoned by the FA as they opted for a 1:45 minute video, much to the dismay of many fans.
Comments underneath the Youtube video showed that many fans did not appreciate the creative way in which the squad had been announced.
One fan wrote: "Only watch 30 seconds, then the cringe got too much!"
Another commented: "We’ve not even arrived in Russia, or even kicked a ball yet - but we still have just embarrassed ourselves to the entire world with this video."
Of course the grumbles didn't stop there, with many fans taking the opportunity to voice their concern over the content of the inexperienced squad.
"No Wilshere? Buckle up for more sideways football and the occasional kick and rush," wrote one fan.
Another, a little more bluntly, said: "This is the worst squad in living memory."
There were some comments of positivity, however not necessarily made by England fans.
One comment read: "Like from Germany, self-confident and not overly serious vid."
The squad release video was shot at Wembley and in towns and cities throughout England, with many of the youngsters able to pay homage to their own local idols.
Among the football-mad teens involved were players from local grassroots clubs such as Moorside Rangers in Manchester and Sheffield Wednesday Ladies FC U16s.