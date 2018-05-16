England squad announced in unusual fashion by young fans from across the country

The FA has announced the 23-man squad that will follow Gareth Southgate to Russia for this year's Fifa World Cup - by releasing a Youtube video.

The Three Lions squad is one of the youngest England teams ever sent to a major competition and in keeping with youth spirit, the announcement was made by young fans from across the county.

The traditional route of announcing a squad with a press release was abandoned by the FA as they opted for a 1:45 minute video, much to the dismay of many fans.

Comments underneath the Youtube video showed that many fans did not appreciate the creative way in which the squad had been announced.