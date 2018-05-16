Prince George and Princess Charlotte among Meghan Markle's bridesmaids and pageboys

Princess Charlotte and Prince George will play a starring role in the royal wedding – as a bridesmaid and a pageboy.

Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry’s niece and nephew would be among Meghan Markle’s young helpers at the nuptials in Windsor this weekend.

Charlotte, three, and four-year-old George are already skilled in the role, having performed the duty for the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Matthews, last year.