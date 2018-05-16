Golf star Lucas Glover issues tweet after wife arrested on domestic violence charges for mum row

The wife of former US Open golf champion Lucas Glover is facing a domestic violence charge stemming from an altercation with Glover and his mother after he missed the cut at the Players Championship. Krista Glover was arrested on Saturday night and taken to St John’s County Jail in Florida. She was released the next day after posting 2,500 dollars (£1,850) in bonds. She faces court on May 31 on misdemeanour charges of domestic violence battery and resisting arrest without violence.

Krista Glover was arrested on Saturday night.

According to the offence report, Glover and his wife were having an altercation after the third round of the Players Championship, where Glover shot 78. The report said that when his mother, Hershey Glover, tried to intervene, Krista Glover began attacking her. The arresting officer noticed cuts and blood on the arms and clothing of Glover’s mother, who told the officer she had been hit in the chest. Glover confirmed on Twitter there was an altercation, but added: “Everyone is fine.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.