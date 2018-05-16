'I just saw one arm come out of the smoke and grab my wife': Grenfell survivors speak out ahead of public inquiry

As the House of Windsor and the watching world ready themselves for a Royal spectacle - a Prince of the realm marrying an American mixed race woman - there will be much written in the coming days of an image reflecting the diversity and tolerance of modern Britain.

Just a few short miles away, its charred walls slowly being covered in white tarpaulin - is another. And it begs far harder questions of society.

The tragedy of Grenfell Tower came out of a balm of a summer's night. What unfolded was a disaster which devastated a community. Which shamed our politicians. Which asked whether or not - in the one of the richest and most diverse boroughs of the United Kingdom, housing for some of its poorest was “done on the cheap”.

Grenfell was more than a tower - it was home to a community of families, couples and singles - some British, many who'd come from nations across the globe. Who knew each other, who were growing old together, who looked out for one another's kids. Some loved their flats, which gave them a birds' eye view of one of the greatest cities on earth.

As the anniversary of the tragedy draws near, a special edition of ITV's Tonight programme hears from survivors, the bereaved and eyewitnesses, some of whom have never spoken publicly before.