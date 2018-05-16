Writer Poorna Bell who lost husband to male suicide sends powerful message to men battling mental health 'shame'

Poorna Bell's husband Rob took his own life six months shy of his 40th birthday.

"He was someone that wanted to pretend that everything was fine but on the other hand he had been internalising this huge struggle going on within him," she told ITV News.

Left wondering what more could have been done to prevent her husband's death, Poorna want to use her own heartbreaking experience to change the conversation about male suicide.

"Deep down inside he found it really shameful and I can't help wondering how things might have been different had he been able to ask for help earlier," she said.

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, the writer of Chase the Rainbow shared the most powerful thing she thinks men who are tackling mental health problems need to know.

If you are in distress or need some support, the following charities can help: