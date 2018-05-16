Meghan Markle's half-sister hits out at 'media spin' and confirms Thomas Markle will go to wedding after heart surgery

Meghan Markle's half sister said her father was being prepped for surgery and may still attend the wedding. Samantha Markle made the revelation as she hit back at the media for the "negative slamming" of her dad Thomas, during an explosive interview to Australian media on Wednesday morning. Speaking from her home in Orlando, Florida, Ms Markle confirmed her father's health problems and said she hopes he'd be well enough to attend the royal wedding on Saturday.

A young Meghan Markle with her father, Tom, who is currently undergoing heart surgery. Credit: Tim Stewart News

"Everything about him being under an incredible amount of stress - is true and he send me a message he was undergoing heart surgery." It is believed that Mr Markle, 73, will no longer walk his daughter Meghan down the aisle after an apparent heart attack last week but Samantha suggested it may still be possible. "He sent me a message that he was prepping for surgery about an hour ago, so it's a little more immanent than tomorrow (Thursday). "He's been under a tremendous amount of stress amidst health challenges and I hope he pulls through this now and can still go to the wedding."

Speaking from her home in Orlando, Florida, Ms Markle confirmed her father's health problems. Credit: Sunrise at 7