MPs' attack on Carillion executives is an extraordinary and savage takedown

A report into the sudden, spectacular collapse of Carillion lays both “responsibility and culpability” firmly at the feet of the company’s directors.

This is an extraordinary and savage takedown.

According to the joint investigation by the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Work and Pensions Committee, Carillion’s failure is a “story of recklessness, hubris and greed”.

“Delusional” directors were so focussed on “prioritising bonuses to themselves and increasing dividends” they ran Carillion into the ground. Indeed, MPs conclude that Carillion was so badly run that the government was correct not to bail it out. Taxpayer money “should not be used to prop up companies run by such negligent directors”.

When Carillon went bust in January it caused significant hardship. The company had 43,000 employees, 19,000 of them in the UK. So far, over 2,300 have lost their jobs.

The 27,000 members of Carillion’s defined benefit pension schemes will have to accept less generous income in retirement.

A network of 30,000 suppliers were “treated with contempt” and left owed a staggering £2 billion. The report notes they will recover little of it from the process of liquidation. Some have gone bust, many others have laid off staff.

The taxpayer is also on the hook. At the point of failure Carillion was operating 450 public contracts. The government stumped up £150 million to keep essential services running. This money is unlikely to be returned.

Banks and investors were “deliberately deceived by public pronouncements of health” and have been entirely wiped out.