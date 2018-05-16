MPs demand break-up of ‘parasitical’ accountancy giants over Carillion collapse

Britain’s Big Four accountancy firms should be broken up following failings exposed by the collapse of construction giant Carillion, a damning parliamentary report has said. KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and EY come in for severe criticism from MPs on the business and pensions committees, who conducted a joint inquiry into Carillion’s demise. Their final report says the audit profession is undergoing a “crisis of confidence”, and the auditors’ tangled web of involvement in Carillion’s woes illustrates the need for a “more competitive market”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Rachel Reeves, chairwoman of the BEIS Committee, said: “The auditors should also be in the dock for this catastrophic crash. “The sorry saga of Carillion is further evidence that the Big Four accountancy firms are prioritising their own profits ahead of good governance at the companies they are supposed to be putting under the microscope. “KMPG, PwC, Deloitte and EY pocket millions of pounds for their lucrative audit work – even when they fail to warn about corporate disasters like Carillion. “It is a parasitical relationship which sees the auditors prosper, regardless of what happens to the companies, employees and investors who rely on their scrutiny.” The MPs have called on the Competition and Markets Authority to examine a break-up of the Big Four.

Rachel Reeves Credit: Rachel Reeves