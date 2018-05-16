PM urged to back access to ‘life-saving’ drug for children with cystic fibrosis

Hundreds of children plagued by a life-shortening disease have written to the Prime Minister begging her for access to a “life-saving” drug. More than 1,000 personal letters are to be delivered to 10 Downing Street, imploring Theresa May to intervene and help patients with cystic fibrosis get access to Orkambi. Around three quarters of the letters have been written by children with the condition.

Luis Walker said he wants the drug “so I will feel much better and won’t have to spend so much time in hospital” (CF Trust/PA) Credit: Luis Walker said he wants the drug “so I will feel much better and won’t have to spend so much time in hospital” (CF Trust/PA)

The campaign was inspired by a seven-year-old who wrote a letter to the Prime Minister asking: “Please can you give Orkambi to me so I will feel much better and won’t have to spend so much time in hospital?” After hearing about his letter, friends, family, teachers and fellow patients decided to also write letters to Mrs May. “It snowballed into a massive emotional outpouring of desperation,” said his mother Christina Walker. Mrs May is also expected to receive a question from Teresa Pearce, Labour MP for Erith and Thamesmead, about Orkambi during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Christina Walker wants her son Luis to be given access to Orkambi (CF Trust/PA) Credit: Christina Walker wants her son Luis to be given access to Orkambi (CF Trust/PA)