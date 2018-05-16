Probe into Bercow bullying claims blocked

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen asked Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone to investigate whether Mr Bercow had broken the MPs’ code of conduct.

Mr Bercow has emphatically denied allegations that he bullied former private secretaries Angus Sinclair and Kate Emms.

A probe into allegations Commons Speaker John Bercow bullied members of staff has been blocked by MPs.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ms Stone sought the opinion of the Standards Committee – made up of MPs and lay members from outside Parliament – whether an investigation fell within her remit.

The five MPs who voted all agreed she was entitled to investigate a claim under the Code of Conduct – which calls for MPs to “conduct themselves in a manner” which will strengthen trust in Parliament and avoid bringing it into disrepute.

But the guide to the rules says that the Standards Committee can authorise inquiries dating back more than seven years “only in exceptional circumstances”.

The voting MPs on the committee split three-two to reject the investigation, with Labour’s Bridget Phillipson and Tory Gary Streeter backing the probe and Tories Sir Christopher Chope and John Stevenson and Labour’s Kate Green refusing to authorise Ms Stone to conduct the investigation.

The committee’s Labour chairman Sir Kevin Barron – whose casting vote is only used in the event of a tie – said: “Accordingly the Commissioner has not been authorised to carry out an inquiry into this matter.”

He stressed that under the current rules, lay members of the committee did not have voting rights but it was his “personal view” that they should.