Push to save nuclear deal off to good start, say Europe and Iran

Major European powers and Tehran have committed to keep working together to save the Iran nuclear deal despite US president Donald Trump’s determination to kill it off. European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany said after talks with Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that salvage efforts focused on economic, business and banking issues could produce “practical solutions in the next few weeks”. “There was awareness of the urgency,” Ms Mogherini said after the meeting in Brussels. “If I can use the metaphor that some raised around the table, we all have a relative in intensive care and we all want to get him or her out of intensive care as soon as possible,” she said. Germany, France and Britain all are signatories of the 2015 deal, which was meant to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. The US pulled out of the pact last week and promised to impose tough economic sanctions on Iran.

Ms Mogherini said “expert talks” on relevant financial and economic issues such as banking transactions and oil would begin soon and the deputy foreign ministers from the three European nations and Iran would meet in Vienna next week. “We reaffirmed together our resolve to continue to implement the nuclear deal in all its parts, in good faith, and in a constructive atmosphere,” she said. Mr Zarif: “We are on the right track. A lot depends on what we can do within the next few weeks.” The steps forward underscored the EU’s hopes that diplomacy and the promise of economic benefits might keep Iran in the fold of a nuclear deal that Europe sees as essential to security. “It won’t be easy, that’s clear to all of us. But if we want to stay in this agreement and ensure that Iran stays in this agreement and abides to the terms of the agreement, then we need to talk about this,” German foreign minister Heiko Maas said.

Major European powers sought to keep Iran committed to the nuclear deal (Olivier Matthys/AP) Credit: Major European powers sought to keep Iran committed to the nuclear deal (Olivier Matthys/AP)