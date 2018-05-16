Revealing the generosity of the UK's Muslim community during Ramadan

With Ramadan beginning this week, we wanted to look at the holy month for British Muslims in the latest episode of our series Young, British and Muslim - and a little known aspect about the acts of generosity that happen during this time.

Ramadan is a month when Muslims fast between sunrise and set, which is around 15 hours in the UK. But it's also the month when Muslims collectively donate substantial amounts of money for charity.

According to the Charity Commission, British Muslim charities raise £100 million during the month of Ramadan alone. That's equivalent to each British Muslim donating £371 per year. Compare that to an average of all Britons, who donate £18 per year.

In this episode we hear about the events, iftars and charity initiatives taking place across the country during Ramadan, and how British Muslims came to the aid of others during the Grenfell Tower fire and terror attacks at Manchester Arena and Finsbury Park, which all happened during Ramadan a year ago.

Would relationships between Britain's faith communities be improved if - as one of our guests believes - these acts of charity were better highlighted?

Our guests in the studio with Rageh Omaar are: