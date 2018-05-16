The troubled history of the East Coast rail franchise

Rail services on the East Coast Main Line will be brought back under public control following the termination of the franchise agreement with Virgin Trains East Coast (VTEC), Stagecoach Group has said.

The firm, which owns 90% of VTEC, said it was “surprised and disappointed” that the Government chose not to award it a new deal to continue running services on the London to Edinburgh route.

However, in February Transport Secretary Chris Grayling told the Commons that the franchise would only be able to continue in its current form for a “very small number of months” as Stagecoach had “got its numbers wrong” and “overbid”.