Tour bus crash in Portugal injures 15 British tourists

British holidaymakers have been injured after their coach rammed into the back of a cement truck on an Algarve motorway.

Fifteen tourists are understood to be injured, with 4 of them seriously hurt.

The crash happened just before 8am local time on Wednesday morning near the Areeiro Tunnel between Loule and Faro.

Police say the Spanish-registered bus was travelling from Portimao, a city 120 miles south of the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, to nearby Faro airport.