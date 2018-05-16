US senate committee agrees Russia backed Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton

The US Senate intelligence committee has said it agrees with a 2017 assessment by intelligence agencies that Russia intervened in the presidential election earlier to hurt the candidacy of Democrat Hillary Clinton and to help Donald Trump.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said in a statement on Wednesday that his staff has spent 14 months “reviewing the sources, tradecraft, and analytic work, and we see no reason to dispute the conclusions”.

That was in contrast to the House intelligence committee, which agreed with the majority of the report but said last month that the agencies “did not employ proper analytic tradecraft” while assessing Russian president Vladimir Putin’s intentions.

Politicians on that committee said they agreed that Mr Putin had wanted to hurt Mrs Clinton, but did not agree that meant he wanted to help Mr Trump.