Eighteen suspects cleared over multimillion-pound 'Ocean’s Eleven' diamond heist at Brussels airport

A court has acquitted 18 people suspected of involvement in a multimillion-pound diamond heist at Brussels Airport.

The 2013 theft, in which tens of millions worth of gems were stolen from the hold of a Swiss-bound plane, had all the hallmarks of an Ocean’s Eleven operation.

One other person, suspected of being the mastermind, is still to have his case heard.

The diamond heist was estimated at £37 million at the time and was one of the biggest of recent times.

Its clockwork precision led many to compare it to the plot of the 2001 Vegas heist movie, Ocean’s Eleven, starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon.

On February 18, 2013, several parcels of diamonds were driven from the global diamond centre of Antwerp and had been loaded on a plane bound for Zurich when robbers, dressed in dark police clothing and hoods, drove through a hole they had cut in the airport fence in two black cars with blue police lights flashing.