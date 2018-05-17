Ariana Grande says Manchester Arena attack was 'absolute worst of humanity'

Ariana Grande has described the Manchester Arena attack as the “absolute worst of humanity” in an emotional interview nearly a year on from the bombing.

Twenty-two people were killed and more than 500 injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device as fans were leaving her concert in the city on May 22 last year.

The 24-year-old singer told Time: “There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain.

"I don’t want to give it (the attack) that much power. The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won.

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day.

“I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”