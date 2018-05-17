David Hockney auction record broken twice in one night

The record auction price for a work by David Hockney has been broken twice in one evening as two pieces fetched more than 40.1 million dollars (£29.6m).

The celebrated British artist’s landmark 1990 masterpiece Pacific Coast Highway And Santa Monica went under the hammer for 28.5 million dollars (£21m) – more than twice the earlier benchmark – during a sale at Sotheby’s New York on Wednesday.

The record sale came shortly after a 1978 work titled Piscine de Medianoche (Paper Pool 30) was snapped up for 11.7 million dollars (£8.6m) – around 30,000 dollars (£22,000) more than the previous record set by his Yorkshire landscape, Woldgate Woods, at Sotheby’s in 2016.

It was the first time either piece had been put up for auction, Sotheby’s said.