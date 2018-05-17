‘He lost everything he can lose’: Brother of acid attack victim Mark van Dongen understands why he ended his life

Mark van Dongen was the victim of a “truly dreadful” acid attack in September 2015 leaving him in “unbearable constant physical and psychological pain”.

The 29-year-old died at a hospital in Belgium on 2 January 2017 after deciding to end his life.

Berlinah Wallace, 49, was found guilty of throwing a corrosive substance with intent but has been acquitted of murder.

Mark’s younger brother Bartje van Dongen exclusively told ITV News: “I think that night he lost everything he can lose.”

“He was my best friend and the biggest loss I have ever made in my life.”

“If you burn you can do nothing more… lots of pain everyday…for what you want to live?”