‘Horrific scene’ as school bus and truck collide in US

A school bus and a truck have collided in New Jersey, USA, causing multiple injuries.

The collision ripped apart the bus and knocking it on its side, according to police.

A red truck with a mangled front end was parked along the road nearby, about 50 miles west of New York.

The school bus had markings for the Paramus School District.

A fifth-grade class trip from the district was scheduled for Waterloo Village, a historic site about five miles from the crash scene.

A school district official said its superintendent was preparing a statement.

State police said that an unknown number of children were on the bus, but they did not know how serious the injuries are.