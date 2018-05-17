Kim Kardashian branded 'toxic' for advertising appetite suppressant lollipop

Kim Kardashian has been accused of being a bad role model for young women. Credit: PA

Kim Kardashian has received heavy criticism from fans and fellow celebrities after promoting a diet lollipop. The star posted a picture on Instagram encouraging her 111m followers to purchase the sweet treat, which claims it helps to aid weight loss. Actress and presenter Jameela Jamil, who also runs a body positive Instagram page called I Weigh, led the furious criticism of Kim, branding her a "terrible and toxic influence".

The sponsored post, which still remains on Kim Kardashian's Instagram page, shows her eating the lollipop and providing fans with a discount code for the product. Writing to followers, Kim captioned the image: "You guys… @flattummyco just dropped a new product. They’re Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they’re literally unreal. "They’re giving the first 500 people on their website 15% OFF so if you want to get your hands on some… you need to do it quick! #suckit"

Presenter Jameela Jamil furiously tweeted about the controversial lollipops. Credit: Twitter/@JameelaJamil

Kim Kardashian, who has admitted to having surgical procedures to enhance her appearance in the past, regularly posts sponsored content to social media. She has come under fire in the past for promoting products such as waist trainers and diet shakes. Fans of the reality TV star also commented furiously on her Instagram post. One said: "This is the most horrible thing you have ever done," with others branding her "sick" for using her platform to promote dieting aids.

