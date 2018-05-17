Meghan Markle confirms father will not attend royal wedding

Meghan Markle has confirmed that her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday. In a statement issued through Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle said: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

A further statement is planned outlining who will take Thomas Markle's place to walk Meghan down the aisle, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship reports.

Mr Markle is still in Mexico where he is recovering after undergoing heart surgery on Wednesday to implant three stents. The reclusive former TV lighting director, who had been due to walk his daughter down the aisle, was caught up in controversy after allegedly being caught staging photographs with the paparazzi. He reportedly pulled out of attending the ceremony in St George's Chapel on May 19 to avoid embarrassing his daughter, but then later said before his surgery that he wanted to be part of history and hoped to be there, celebrity website TMZ revealed.