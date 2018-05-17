- ITV Report
Meghan's former drama teacher defends Thomas Markle after he pulls out of Royal Wedding
Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar
Meghan Markle's father may have been forced to cancel plans to walk her down the aisle due to the intensity of media pressure, her former drama teacher has said.
Gigi Perreau spoke out to defend Thomas Markle after he announced at the eleventh hour that he would not take part in the wedding due to health issues.
The former Hollywood actress and teacher got to know both Ms Markle and her lighting director father, who helped with many school plays, during the future princess' high school years.
She described Mr Markle as "shy and unassuming", and recent media interest is likely to have taken a heavy toll on him.
Ms Perreau became emotional as she expressed sympathy to Ms Markle for having to go through the big day with out her father.
"I think he’s going to be sad…And I’m going to cry now," she said.
But she is sure that her former protege will find a way to make the big day hers as she formally enters royal life.
She said: "We learn in life to make the best of what is presented to us, so I think whatever happens it will still be a joyous, beautiful day."
