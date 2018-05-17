Predator admits park murder of barmaid at Christmas

A sadistic predator has admitted killing a barmaid in a park as she made her way home at Christmas. Kasim Lewis, 31, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to murdering 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos in Finsbury Park, north London. Ms Tudos, known as Julie, was accosted in the park as she walked home last Christmas Eve. Her naked body was found in a derelict hut in the park near her home three days later.

The victim, of Russian and Greek origin, had been slashed with a broken bottle in the neck, abdomen and wrists. Members of Ms Tudos’ family attended the hearing in front of Judge Richard Marks QC. Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said it was a sustained and brutal attack. He said: “Iuliana was struck over the head most likely with a bottle, she was also stabbed with a broken bottle in the neck, on her abdomen and on her wrists with a broken bottle. “Although there is no evidence that Iuliana was actually sexually assaulted, the prosecution allege that this was a sexually motivated and sadistic attack.” During the attack, Lewis extracted her PIN number and later withdrew cash from her account. Lewis, who was born in Monserrat and lived in north London, had previously been jailed for an earlier sex attack. In September 2005, he was handed two years for sexual assault and exposure on a bus and placed on the sex offenders register. In 2011, he received a further eight months in jail for failing to comply with the sex offender notification requirements and a community order.

Police in Finsbury Park, north London, where the body was found. Credit: PA