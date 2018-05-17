Prince Harry's life as a soldier, philanthropist and royal

When Prince Harry ties the knot with American actress Meghan Markle on May 19, he will be starting a new chapter in what has already been a varied and intriguing royal life.

Born in 1984, the second child of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Prince Harry encountered tragedy early on in his life.

He was just 12 when his mother Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, and being a member of the royal family, he had to grieve in the public limelight.

After finishing school he followed in his brother William's footsteps, and started a career in the military.

He undertook two tours of duty in Afghanistan, the second as a helicopter pilot in the Army Air Corps.

Following his time serving in the military, Harry set up the Invictus Games for injured troops.

In November 2017 his engagement to Meghan Markle was announced.