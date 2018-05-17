Stars share their marriage advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Keep talking, trust each other...and enjoy a regular tipple together: these are some of the marriage tips passed on by celebrities to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Stars including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, actor Michael Morpurgo and film-maker Baz Luhrmann have been sharing their secrets to a long and happy union with ITV News ahead of the royal wedding.

Romeo and Juliet director Lurhmann said a perfect marriage is a building conversation "that continues forever".

He said "It grows and things change, but you still somehow are having that connection that you had when you first met."