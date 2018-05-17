Teacher and student killed after US school bus and truck collide

A teacher and student have been killed after a US school bus taking children on a field trip to a New Jersey historic site collided with a dump truck. The front end of the school bus appeared to be ripped off in the accident on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive. Some of the victims crawled out of the emergency exit in the back of the bus and an escape hatch on the roof. More than 40 people were taken to hospital. “I heard a scraping sound and we toppled over the highway,” said student Theo Ancevski, who was sitting in the fourth row of the bus and was treated at a hospital for cuts and scrapes. “A lot of people were screaming and hanging from their seatbelts.”

The wrecked school bus in New Jersey. Credit: AP

A red dump truck with a mangled front end was parked along the highway nearby, about 50 miles west of New York. The truck was registered to Mendez Trucking, of Belleville, and had “In God We Trust” emblazoned on the back of it. “It’s a horrific scene,” Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum said. “Our hearts are broken by today’s tragedy,” Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.

Emergency personnel at the scene. Credit: AP

Paramus Public Schools said that the bus was taking students from East Brook Middle School to Waterloo Village, which is about five miles from the crash scene. Students on two other buses on the field trip returned to the school about 50 miles from the crash site and were reunited with their parents, said Paramus police commissioner Holly Tedesco. Zainab Qureshi, 11, said she was on one of the two buses not involved in the crash. She said those two buses made it to Waterloo Village, but they were told by teachers that they had to return to school because of bad weather.