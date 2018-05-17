'They should be speaking English': Lawyer rants in New York shop after hearing workers speak Spanish

A Manhattan lawyer has been captured on camera delivering a rant in a New York sandwich shop after becoming enraged that many members of staff and customers were speaking in Spanish.

"Every person I listen to," the man shouts. "Your staff are speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English... Every person I listen to... This is America!"

The man has been identified by US media as lawyer Aaron Schlossberg.

The footage was filmed by Emily Serrano, a woman who was speaking in Spanish in the shop when Schlossberg became irate, and was put online by the husband of a friend she was with.

Since Tuesday, it has been watched more than 5.3 million times.

After accusing Schlossberg of being "ignorant", he reportedly told her to go "back to her country" and insulted her intelligence.

Ranting at the Fresh Kitchen staff he goes on to say he doubts many of them have the correct documentation to be working in the US and threatens to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"So my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country," he says.

"If they have the balls to come here and live off my money, I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here the least they can do is speak English."

Ms Serrano again accuses the man of being "ignorant", but he then insults her, telling her: "Maybe you shouldn't eat that sandwich today. Take a break from the food."

Becoming angry, Ms Serrano retorts that she hopes Schlossberg gets hit by a car.

Schlossberg then storms out of the shop.

Ms Serrano reported he threw his sandwich into some fruit.