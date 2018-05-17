- ITV Report
-
Watch Harry and Meghan – The Royal Wedding on ITV
ITV will have live and comprehensive coverage of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday 19th May.
Harry and Meghan – The Royal Wedding will be on air from 9.25am until 3pm, presented by ITV News at Ten’s Julie Etchingham and ITV’s Phillip Schofield from a specially constructed studio on The Long Walk in Windsor.
Julie and Phillip will be joined by a range of guests including those who know Prince Harry and Meghan, as well as friends of the Royal Family.
Also joining Julie and Phillip for live coverage of the day will be a range of ITV’s news presenters and reporters.
Mary Nightingale will be positioned at Windsor Castle spotting and interviewing guests as they arrive, accompanied by a line-up of fashion experts and royal commentators.
Rageh Omaar will exclusively join Sentebale, the charity co-founded by Prince Harry, for traditional wedding day celebrations in Lesotho. Rageh will be live from the ‘Mamohato Children’s Centre where he will be joined by beneficiaries and staff many of whom have met and been supported by Prince Harry during his numerous visits to the country.
James Mates will lead live commentary of the service from inside St George’s Chapel.
ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship will provide his expertise throughout the day, while Nina Hossain, Charlotte Hawkins and Charlene White will be based at key positions in Windsor and with crowds celebrating along the procession route.
In addition to the live rolling coverage, ITV will broadcast an extended late news bulletin at 9.50pm, and a special hour-long Royal Wedding highlights show on ITV3 at 8pm.