Watch Harry and Meghan – The Royal Wedding on ITV

ITV will have live and comprehensive coverage of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday 19th May. Harry and Meghan – The Royal Wedding will be on air from 9.25am until 3pm, presented by ITV News at Ten’s Julie Etchingham and ITV’s Phillip Schofield from a specially constructed studio on The Long Walk in Windsor.

Julie and Phillip will be joined by a range of guests including those who know Prince Harry and Meghan, as well as friends of the Royal Family. Also joining Julie and Phillip for live coverage of the day will be a range of ITV’s news presenters and reporters. Mary Nightingale will be positioned at Windsor Castle spotting and interviewing guests as they arrive, accompanied by a line-up of fashion experts and royal commentators.

Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will present ITV's coverage from Windsor Credit: ITV