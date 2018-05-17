What the papers say – May 17

Firearms for countryside police officers and the latest on the royal wedding are some of a variety of stories that lead Thursday’s papers. Police in some rural parts of England and Wales could be routinely given guns so they can effectively respond to terror attacks and other incidents quickly, The Times reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent online also leads with the proposal, which Simon Chesterton of the National Police Chiefs’ Council said would involve a “handful” of forces.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

According to the Daily Mirror, Meghan Markle’s brother, Thomas Markle Jr, has visited Windsor Castle and told the paper she will be the “perfect modern princess”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun reports on the treatment of Ms Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, who is said to have undergone heart surgery in the US.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other news, the so-called Big Four accountancy firms have drawn up contingency plans in case they are ordered to break up their UK operations in the wake of the collapse of Carillon, the Financial Times reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A review of building regulations will not recommend a ban on combustible cladding and insulation despite repeated warnings from survivors of the Grenfell tower tragedy and fire safety experts, The Guardian says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Government will tell Brussels it is prepared to stay in the customs union beyond 2021, the Daily Telegraph reports, as ministers remain deadlocked over the Brexit issue.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail says Labour plans to scrap controls on illegal immigration, get rid of migration targets and close two detention centres amount to a “free for all”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i leads with the collapse of the East Coast Main Line franchise, which has been brought back under public ownership for the third time in a decade.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express leads with the murder of 85-year-old widow Rosina Coleman and calls for help in finding her “coward” killer.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Deliveroo riders have complained they are being excluded from a company scheme giving office staff shares totalling £10 million, the Metro reports.