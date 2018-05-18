A community devastated after Barra schoolgirls caught up in Manchester attack

Eilidh MacLeod and Laura MacIntyre made the 400-mile journey from Barra to Manchester for their first big concert. But shortly after the Ariana Grande show ended, the Castlebay Community School pupils were reported missing, having failed to get in touch with family following the explosion. It was later confirmed Eilidh was among the 22 dead, while Laura was found seriously injured in hospital.

The news devastated the small community on the Outer Hebrides island where Eilidh had been part of the successful Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band, made up of children from Uist and Barra. When her body was returned to Castlebay, the 14-year-old’s family took it in turns to carry the coffin at waist height, as is tradition on Barra, in a procession to her funeral. Businesses were closed as a mark of respect and so people could go to the service, with around 1,000 people attending. The square below Our Lady Star of the Sea was filled with mourners who could not get inside the church, and speakers were used so those outside could hear.

Speaking at the service, her great-uncle Donald Manford said: “In contrast to the hate that took her life, Eilidh’s life was and now stands as a testament forever of the world of love, innocence, goodness, kindness and faith.” As Laura continued to recover she was moved from Manchester to a Glasgow hospital to be closer to home. Her parents thanked a man who came to her aid after the explosion, saying he probably saved their daughter’s life. “The kindness and care started from the first moments after the bombing when a young travel safe officer held Laura’s hand and comforted her for an hour while she waited for treatment,” the family said. “We believe he helped save Laura’s life that night and he will always be a hero to our family.” Laura returned to school in Barra last October.

