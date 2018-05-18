A right royal do: A look back at major Royal Weddings of past decades

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for their big day, they will be joining a grand tradition of British Royal weddings. Here's a look back at some of the biggest royal marriages of recent decades. First up is the Queen - or Princess Elizabeth as she was then known - seen above on her wedding day to Philip Mountbatten in 1947.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer wed in 1981. Credit: PA

Prince Charles' wedding to Lady Diana Spencer is also among the most memorable for royal fans. The couple tied the knot in an opulent ceremony in 1981 that was watched by millions of people worldwide. However, their marriage did not last and they announced a split a little over a decade later.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding in 1986. Credit: PA

Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey in central London in 1986. The couple had two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, but split in 1992. They formally divorced four years later.

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones on their wedding day. Credit: PA

Prince Edward, the Queen's youngest child, married Sophie Rhys-Jones took place on 19 June 1999. Their wedding took place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage in 2011. Credit: PA

Prince William and Kate Middleton are among the most recent royals to celebrate their wedding. The future king and his university sweetheart were married at Westminster Abbey in front of hundreds of guests - and millions of television viewers. They have since celebrated the arrival of three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.