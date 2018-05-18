A sunny and warm weekend ahead

This Evening: After a sunny evening. temperatures will drop quickly under clear skies. By dawn patchy frost and mist will form in parts of the countryside.

Tomorrow: Saturday will start off chilly, but the rest of the day will be sunny and warm across the UK. Some fair weather cloud will gather over Wales and western England. Cooler along coasts with a sea breeze.

Sunday: Another warm and sunny day across England andWales. In contrast, cloud and rain affecting Northern Ireland and western Scotland.