A warm sunny afternoon for most

Rest of today: After a chilly start this morning, temperatures are already shooting up. A dry and warm afternoon for many. Cloudier skies affecting Northern Ireland and Scotland with some patchy rain across the far northwest of Scotland.

Tonight: After a sunny evening temperatures will drop quickly under clear skies, so that by dawn, patchy frost and mist will form in parts of the countryside.

Saturday: Saturday will start off chilly, but the rest of the day will be sunny and warm across the UK. Some fair weather cloud will gather over Wales and western England.