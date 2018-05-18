Archbishop: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'relaxed' ahead of wedding

It’s the final countdown for Prince Harry and Megan Markle and they’ve had a ‘relaxed and enjoyable’ wedding rehearsal, according to the man that will lead the ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Archbishop Justin Welby and Bishop Michael Curry, who has been asked to give an address at the ceremony, spoke to ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham ahead of the big day.

