Bercow accused of calling senior minister a 'stupid woman' during heated Commons debate

Commons Speaker John Bercow has been accused of calling a senior minister a "stupid woman" after warning the Tories against "abuse" of Parliamentary debate protocol.

During discussions following Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, some MPs claim Mr Bercow called Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom a "stupid woman" and "f****** useless" in a muttered aside.

The alleged comment came after he openly berated her for the way ministers were conducting government business.

Labour had scheduled a debate on the Grenfell Tower fire - but their chief whip, Nick Brown, complained about a government statement being read out during the same slot.

He said ministers were repeatedly violating the convention that time reserved for opposition debates should not be taken up with statements on government business.

Staring at Leadsom, who could be seen sitting on the front bench looking away, Mr Bercow agreed that it was an "an undesirable state of affairs", and warned he would take action in future.