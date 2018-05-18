Boeing 737 carry 104 passengers crashes in Cuba after take-off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport

More than 100 people are feared dead after a plane crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport.

The plane, which was carrying 104 passengers and nine crew, crashed in a farm field where firefighters sprayed the charred fuselage with hoses.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The Boeing 737 was operated by state airline Cubana, according to Cuban state media.

Officials said the plane was headed to the eastern city of Holguin when it crashed a short distance from the end of the runway on the southern outskirts of Havana.