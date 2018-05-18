At least eight killed after shooting at Santa Fe high school in Texas

Between eight and ten people have been killed after a shooting at a Texas high school. Students at Santa Fe High School said they heard fire alarms sound and gunfire as they sought hiding places.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has said that the majority of those dead are students. One person is in custody and a second has been detained. A police officer is also among the injured, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

President Trump gave his condolences to those affected on what he called a " very sad day". Speaking in Washington D.C, he said: "This has been going on too long in our country, too many years, too many decades now. "We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack to the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe high. "We are with you in this tragic hour and we will be with you forever. "My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others. "Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep our children safe".

Chief nursing officer Dr. David Marshall at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston has said that one person was undergoing surgery following the shooting. He added that a juvenile had also been admitted and a second adult is being treated in the emergency room. Speaking to NBC local affiliate KPRC, one student, who escaped to safety by running into the woods, said: "I was scared for my life. No one should go through this, no one should feel that pain."