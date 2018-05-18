Laurel or Yanny? You’ll never guess what Donald Trump hears

After taking on the challenge of settling some of the world’s most pressing and acrimonious disputes, Donald Trump has waded into another – the yanny/laurel debate. The self-professed arbiter-in-chief’s verdict is unlikely to settle the global controversy, however it may be evidence the famously proud US president is happy to laugh at himself. The White House posted a video of various members of the Trump administration, including daughter Ivanka Trump and vice president Mike Pence, revealing what they hear the ear-teaser say. Giving the final word from the Oval Office, Mr Trump tells the camera: “I hear covfefe.”

It is an apparent reference to an infamous May 2017 tweet from Mr Trump that contained the term – which is widely considered to be nonsense. Ms Trump says the clip is “so clearly laurel”, while Mr Pence asks: “Who’s yanny? “All I hear is yanny,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tells the camera, while counsellor Kellyanne Conway – known for coining the phrase “alternative facts” – answered: “It’s laurel, but I could deflect and divert to yanny if you need me to.” Their input comes after the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Ellen DeGeneres – who both heard laurel – gave their say. Believed to have originated on Reddit and posted by YouTuber Cloe Feldman on Twitter, the computer-generated voice has become the most divisive topic since #TheDress debate in 2015.

