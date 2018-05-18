Malaysia police seize luxury bags, cash and jewellery in probe of ex-PM

Malaysian police have confiscated 284 designer handbags and 72 suitcases containing cash, jewellery and other valuables as part of a corruption and money-laundering investigation into former prime minister Najib Razak.

Commercial crime chief Amar Singh said the valuables were seized in a search that began late on Thursday at apartments linked to Najib at an upscale condominium in Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Singh said the seizure was part of investigations into a corruption scandal at the 1MDB state fund, which is also being probed by the US and other countries.

US investigators say Najib’s associates stole and laundered 4.5 billion US dollars (£3.3 billion) from the fund, some of which landed in Najib’s bank account, and that 23 million dollars (£17 million) was used to buy a pink diamond necklace for his wife.

Najib, whose coalition was ousted in a stunning election defeat last week, denies any wrongdoing.

Television stations showed footage of police carting away orange boxes containing handbags as well as luggage of various sizes from the condominium.

Mr Singh said the seizure included Birkin Hermes bags, cash in various currencies, watches and a “big amount” of jewellery.

He declined to say who the apartments belonged to but that the “search was conducted in relevance to our 1MDB investigations”.