Massive security operation in place for royal wedding

A massive security operation is under way in Windsor for the royal wedding Credit: PA

Armed officers, dog handlers and mounted police have all been dispatched to Windsor as security teams enter the final countdown to the royal wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at noon at Windsor Castle, and is expected to be one of the largest public events policed by Thames Valley. Regular sweeps have been held and officers have been on patrol around the borough for several days, as security tightens ahead of the big day.

Metal barriers have been put up in the Berkshire town to deter attackers from using vehicles, as was used in the terrorist atrocities committed at London and Westminster Bridges. On Friday, police were seen manning the barricades outside the castle, and sniffer dogs were out as checks continued before Saturday’s ceremony.

As part of Thames Valley Police’s (TVP) operation to safeguard Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, their guests and spectators, airport-style security scanners and bag searches will be in operation in Windsor. But as well as the visible security arrangements, officers will also be engaged in covert operations.

Apart from the obvious security risks, revellers in the town are being asked not to throw confetti during the big day as it could also pose a potential threat. TVP tweeted: “Please do not throw confetti or any other items at any time during the day, particularly during the procession. “It poses a potential security risk and it’s a bit of a pain to clean up! “We hope everyone enjoys the day.”

With the US actress a big draw to both British and American fans, huge crowds are expected and the newlyweds’ carriage ride route may be closed to latecomers if the predicted 100,000 revellers become a safety issue. If this proves to be the case, TVP, in consultation with others like Network Rail and British Transport Police, could also order trains not to stop at Windsor’s two stations. Almost every TVP officer will be on duty on Saturday, working right across the force’s area. Harry and Ms Markle have invited 600 guests to attend their wedding and 200 family and friends will be at an evening reception hosted by the Prince of Wales at Frogmore House. As part of the security arrangements, drones have been banned from flying over the Windsor Castle estate on Friday and Saturday, and aircraft are restricted from flying below 2,500ft.

Armed police outside Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday (Steve Parsons/PA) Credit: PA