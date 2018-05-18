May says Bercow’s alleged ‘stupid woman’ remarks unacceptable

Theresa May regards Speaker John Brecow’s alleged attack on a senior ministeras a “stupid woman” as “unacceptable”, Downing Street has said.

Mr Bercow is said to have called the Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom “f useless” in an aside in the Commons chamber on Wednesday.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “We have seen the alleged remarks.

“Clearly the Prime Minister thinks they are unacceptable. If an official complaint is made it should be properly investigated.”

A Westminster source said there were “no plans” for Mrs Leadsom to complain “at the moment”.

Mrs Leadsom said: “I am focused on ensuring that anyone who is bullied or treated unfairly in Parliament is able to come forward and have their concerns and complaints dealt with in a rigorous and fair manner.”