National silence to mark Manchester Arena attack anniversary

A national one-minute silence will be held on the anniversary of the Manchester Arena atrocity to remember the 22 people who lost their lives. The Duke of Cambridge and Prime Minister Theresa May will be among those attending a service of remembrance at Manchester Cathedral, along with families of the victims of the suicide bombing, the injured, the first responders to the scene, civic leaders and other national figures. The May 22 invitation-only service, held between 2pm and 3pm, will incorporate the national silence at 2.30pm, which will be marked at UK government buildings.

Members of the public will be able to watch proceedings on a big screen in nearby Cathedral Gardens, while the service will also be screened at York Minster, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral and Glasgow Cathedral. Later, more than 3,000 singers from local choirs will join forces and share the spirit of solidarity at the Manchester Together – With One Voice event in the city’s Albert Square from 7.30pm to 9pm. Among those performing are the Manchester Survivors Choir, a group made up people who were at the Arena on the night of the fateful Ariane Grande concert, and Parrs Wood High School’s Harmony Group, whose post-attack tribute went viral last year. A mass 30-minute communal singalong finale promises to be the highlight of the concert, with songs including Ariana Grande’s One Last Time, One Day Like This by Elbow, Don’t Look Back In Anger by Oasis and Never Forget by Take That.

