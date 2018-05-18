Plenty of sunshine this weekend but with high UV levels

Tonight: A cold and clear night ahead for most parts, cold enough for a grass frost across rural parts by sunlight. A few mist and shallow fog patches may also develop by dawn. Cloudier in the far northwest, with some low cloud possibly affecting SE England.

Tomorrow: Saturday will start off chilly, but the rest of the day will be sunny and warm across the UK. Some fair weather cloud will gather over Wales and western England. Cooler along coasts with a sea breeze.

Sunday: Another warm and sunny day across England andWales. In contrast, cloud and rain affecting Northern Ireland and western Scotland.