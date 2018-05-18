In an unconventional royal wedding, a nod to tradition as couple ask Charles to walk Meghan down the aisle

There is a lot that is untraditional about this royal wedding.

You could list American, divorcée, no politicians attending, and lemon cake among them.

But this morning it’s been revealed the bride has decided to turn to tradition after being told by her own father that he can’t be in Windsor to walk her down the aisle.

Kensington Palace announced that Ms Markle has asked her future father-in-law Prince Charles to accompany her into St George’s Chapel and into the Quire where Prince Harry will be waiting for his bride.

The statement said that: “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”

Charles is said to be very touched to have been asked.