In an unconventional royal wedding, a nod to tradition as couple ask Charles to walk Meghan down the aisle
There is a lot that is untraditional about this royal wedding.
You could list American, divorcée, no politicians attending, and lemon cake among them.
But this morning it’s been revealed the bride has decided to turn to tradition after being told by her own father that he can’t be in Windsor to walk her down the aisle.
Kensington Palace announced that Ms Markle has asked her future father-in-law Prince Charles to accompany her into St George’s Chapel and into the Quire where Prince Harry will be waiting for his bride.
The statement said that: “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”
Charles is said to be very touched to have been asked.
Charles and Camilla had tea with Harry and Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland on Wednesday at Clarence House.
My understanding is that the request that Charles’ walks with Meghan came from the bride and groom-to-be.
Since this week’s stories about the health of Meghan’s dad – and confirmation yesterday that he will not be coming as expected - most of the betting had been on Meghan Markle asking her mum to do it.
That was partly because Meghan is a respected feminist and champion of women’s empowerment and partly because it would be another way to show this wedding, despite being royal, could break with tradition.
Prince Charles has stepped in for a bride before.
In 2016, Alexandra Knatchbull, a relation of the late Lord Mountbatten, took the arm of the Prince of Wales, who is a close family friend.
In that case, the bride’s father, Lord Brabourne, was actually there - with ill health one of the reasons given for the substitution.
At the royal wedding in 1960 of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, it was her brother-in-law Prince Philip who accompanied her along the aisle.
Margaret’s father, King George VI, died eight years earlier
Tomorrow, Prince Charles will now step in for his newest daughter-in-law.