Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at Royal Wedding
The Prince of Wales will accompany Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry, Kensington Palace has said.
The palace has said that Prince Charles "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way."
This comes after news that Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, would not be attending the wedding due to medical advice following heart surgery.
Buckingham Palace has also confirmed that The Duke of Edinburgh will be attend the royal wedding.
Prince Philip, 96, has been recovering after undergoing a hip operation.
The duke was spotted at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last week - the first public sighting of the Queen's consort since he left hospital.
Prince Harry is yet to meet his future father-in-law, with their first meeting unable to take place this week.
The bride-to-be has appealed for the public to give her father "the space he needs to focus on his health" following his illness.
In statement, Kensington Palace said: "Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day.
The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to The Royal Family in this way."
