Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at Royal Wedding

The Prince of Wales will accompany Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry, Kensington Palace has said.

The palace has said that Prince Charles "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way."

This comes after news that Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, would not be attending the wedding due to medical advice following heart surgery.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed that The Duke of Edinburgh will be attend the royal wedding.

Prince Philip, 96, has been recovering after undergoing a hip operation.

The duke was spotted at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last week - the first public sighting of the Queen's consort since he left hospital.