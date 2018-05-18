Prince Harry and Prince William go for a surprise walkabout outside Windsor Castle

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies

Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge have met the public outside Windsor Castle ahead of Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle on Saturday. The Prince, who will be handed a new title tomorrow by The Queen, appeared at Castle Hill with his brother to meet some of those who are camping the night out to get a good space in the crowd for the wedding day. After meeting with members of the public who have travelled to Windsor from all over the world, Harry and William will head off to Berkshire where they will stay for the night.

Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge have met the public outside Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

The two brothers will spend the evening at Cowarth Park, about 15 minutes from Windsor. It’s where Harry has played polo many times before. Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland will stay at Cliveden House on the National Trust estate about 10 miles from the wedding venue. She will depart from the hotel in a car with her mother for the drive to St George’s Chapel.

The Prince of Wales will accompany Meghan down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry tomorrow, Kensington Palace has said. The palace has said that Prince Charles "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way." This comes after news that Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, would not be attending the wedding due to medical advice following heart surgery.