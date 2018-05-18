'Prince Harry is lucky to have her': Students at Meghan Markle's former school praise her as 'inspiring' role model

For a new generation of students at one Los Angeles school, Meghan Markle is an icon.

An all-girls private Catholic school, Immaculate Heart boasts a number of successful alumni - but the actress and activist holds a special place in the hearts of its populace.

In fact, many teachers and pupils there now - apparently unfazed by her new royal connections - argue that it is her groom-to-be who should consider himself lucky to have her.

Student body president Mia Speier said she was delighted to see one of her predecessors joining the royal family - but said it was less about the glitz and glamour of marrying a prince than it was about Meghan being able to use her platform to continue her campaigning.