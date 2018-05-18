- ITV Report
'Prince Harry is lucky to have her': Students at Meghan Markle's former school praise her as 'inspiring' role model
For a new generation of students at one Los Angeles school, Meghan Markle is an icon.
An all-girls private Catholic school, Immaculate Heart boasts a number of successful alumni - but the actress and activist holds a special place in the hearts of its populace.
In fact, many teachers and pupils there now - apparently unfazed by her new royal connections - argue that it is her groom-to-be who should consider himself lucky to have her.
Student body president Mia Speier said she was delighted to see one of her predecessors joining the royal family - but said it was less about the glitz and glamour of marrying a prince than it was about Meghan being able to use her platform to continue her campaigning.
"Just to know that she's going to become a part of the royal family and have this platform to make more of a difference and more of a change in the world is very inspiring," she said.
"I just think she's a wonderful human being, and everybody in England is so lucky to have her."
The sentiment was echoed by Meghan's former teacher, Christine Knudsen, who taught her before she graduated in 1999.