Prince Harry's wedding celebrated by communities helped by his Lesotho children's charity
- Video report by ITV News Africa Correspondent John Ray
It's not just Britain that is gearing up to celebrate Prince Harry's wedding: communities supported by the his charity in the Southern African country of Lesotho are also gearing up to mark his big day.
Harry just entering into adulthood when he first visited the tiny and impoverished Kingdom during his gap year in 2004, where he volunteered helping children orphaned by the country's AIDS crisis.
It was a trip that would leave a big mark both on the young royal, and the communities he spent time with.
Harry was inspired by the people he met, and the trip also nurtured his desire to follow in his late mother's footsteps by transforming lives through charity work.
"I believe I've got a lot of my mother in me, basically, and I think she'd want us to do this, me and my brother," he told an ITV documentary programme covering his journey.
It led him to set up his Sentebale charity together with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso. The charity works to support children affected by HIV and poverty in both Lesotho and Botswana.
"We didn’t even know who Harry was before he came in 2004, but we have got to love this person because he is here in vesting his energy, his passion, his love for the children, " said Prince Seeiso.
The organisation has helped thousands of children, and the Prince has also formed personal connections with many of those involved.
"Each time he's here, you can see the smile and the satisfaction in him," said charity worker NthabelengLephoto.
"If it wasn't for Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, many of the children that we are supporting wouldn't be alive - that's a fact."
The Sentebale charity provides vulnerable children with shelter, support and training, including psychological help to deal with the trauma of losing parents.
Many of those involved say they are personally touched to see his happiness - and they can't wait to meet Meghan.
"I’m not at all surprised of the choices made," said Prince Seeiso.
"Harry is one of us. He is taking a person who has African roots, which again cements our love for Harry and his respect for the African continent."
