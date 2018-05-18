Prince Harry's wedding celebrated by communities helped by his Lesotho children's charity

It's not just Britain that is gearing up to celebrate Prince Harry's wedding: communities supported by the his charity in the Southern African country of Lesotho are also gearing up to mark his big day.

Harry just entering into adulthood when he first visited the tiny and impoverished Kingdom during his gap year in 2004, where he volunteered helping children orphaned by the country's AIDS crisis.

It was a trip that would leave a big mark both on the young royal, and the communities he spent time with.

Harry was inspired by the people he met, and the trip also nurtured his desire to follow in his late mother's footsteps by transforming lives through charity work.

"I believe I've got a lot of my mother in me, basically, and I think she'd want us to do this, me and my brother," he told an ITV documentary programme covering his journey.